Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.62. The company had a trading volume of 423,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

