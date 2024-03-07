Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 12,447 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,618,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,766,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

