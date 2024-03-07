Substratum Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.82 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,118.97 or 0.99989365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00147513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013201 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.