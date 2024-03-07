SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.93 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00002882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $447.60 million and $87.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,066,335 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

