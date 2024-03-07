T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Position Increased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TDVG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.