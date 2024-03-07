Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 143,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

