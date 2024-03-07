Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.18

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.18 and traded as low as C$53.11. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$53.11, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$426.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Insider Activity at Teck Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.60, for a total value of C$556,000.00. 75.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

