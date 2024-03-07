TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $322.97 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $322.97 million and approximately $52.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00022205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001499 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,311,300 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,150,299 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

