The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
BKGFY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.
About The Berkeley Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.