The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

BKGFY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

