The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.69). Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.46. The stock has a market cap of £19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.51.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

