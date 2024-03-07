The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $376.75. 1,716,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,394. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.34 and its 200 day moving average is $329.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

