Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $601.03 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $601.03 million and $30.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00022273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,472,814,799 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

