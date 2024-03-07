Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) COO David E. Darling Sells 17,821 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.