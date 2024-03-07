Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $72.01 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.34 billion and approximately $72.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015931 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00024373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,361.39 or 0.99759285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00149501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,869,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,841,752.153255 with 3,468,327,147.549617 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.69897279 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $135,359,669.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.