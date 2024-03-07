Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Holdings Raised by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Transcat were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Stock Up 1.0 %

TRNS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

