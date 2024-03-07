Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Trek Mining Stock Up 7.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98.
About Trek Mining
Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trek Mining
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.