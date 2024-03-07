Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.28). 11,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 13,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.35).

Triad Group Trading Up 9.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.21. The stock has a market cap of £33.26 million, a PE ratio of -4,950.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

