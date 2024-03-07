TRON (TRX) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.84 billion and approximately $358.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,914,810,249 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

