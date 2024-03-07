Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.57

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.57 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.74). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 289.50 ($3.67), with a volume of 192,851 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,368.42%.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

