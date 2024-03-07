UMA Price Reaches $4.19 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $329.34 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00006257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,297,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,571,909 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

