Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,144. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.73. The company has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

