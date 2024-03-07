United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. United Cannabis shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,525,600 shares trading hands.

United Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About United Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

United Cannabis Corporation owns intellectual properties related to growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization, and distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana infused products in the United States. The company focuses on developing therapeutics, including Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal products for supplement deficiencies related to the endocannabinoid system, including pain, neuropathy, arthritis, MS, IBS, autism, seizures, eczema, sleep, anxiety, head trauma, opioid dependency, and clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies; and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line that provides targeted and large surface relief with combinations of aromatherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.