United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. United Cannabis shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,525,600 shares trading hands.
United Cannabis Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About United Cannabis
United Cannabis Corporation owns intellectual properties related to growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization, and distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana infused products in the United States. The company focuses on developing therapeutics, including Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal products for supplement deficiencies related to the endocannabinoid system, including pain, neuropathy, arthritis, MS, IBS, autism, seizures, eczema, sleep, anxiety, head trauma, opioid dependency, and clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies; and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line that provides targeted and large surface relief with combinations of aromatherapy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Cannabis
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for United Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.