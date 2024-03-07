United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.33

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and traded as low as $57.13. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 9,493 shares trading hands.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $178.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 835.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.