UNIUM (UNM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.38

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $5.38 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.68 or 0.00011445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.66186049 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

