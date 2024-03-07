Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.80

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.80 and traded as high as $63.97. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $62.57, with a volume of 24,801,515 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,817,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,104,000 after buying an additional 1,765,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,501,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,197,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,304,000 after buying an additional 5,387,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,016,000 after buying an additional 145,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,045,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,215,000 after buying an additional 3,419,614 shares during the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.