V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.