VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Shares of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 27.72% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

