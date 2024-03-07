Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.00. 509,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,230. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $180.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.