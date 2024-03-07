Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. American Trust owned 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,912. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

