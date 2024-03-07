Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Trust owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

