Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.27

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.27 and last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 59095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

