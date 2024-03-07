Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.01

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.01 and last traded at $232.75, with a volume of 38485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.22.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.