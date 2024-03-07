Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.13

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.13 and last traded at $109.04, with a volume of 298748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

