Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$93.76 and last traded at C$93.66. Approximately 139,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 46,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.11.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.20.

