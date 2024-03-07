Vawter Financial Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.6% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 633,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

