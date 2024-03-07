Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFAT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 155,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,582. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

