Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 12,491 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VBR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 403,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $186.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.