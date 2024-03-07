Velas Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00022390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,565,152,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,565,152,677 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

