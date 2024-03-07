Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 17,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Veltyco Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74.

About Veltyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.