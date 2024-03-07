Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $149.25 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $149.25 million and $41.00 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003904 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

