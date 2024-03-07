Verge Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $98.71 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,210.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.00644101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00131908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00057891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00214743 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00161547 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

