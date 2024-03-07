Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $13,803.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,065.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00647528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00057767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00213830 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00161977 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,888,185 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

