Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 3,709,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

