Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.52

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and traded as high as $32.02. Vinci shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 33,915 shares trading hands.

Vinci Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

