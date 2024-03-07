VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Up 13.9%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) rose 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 200,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 53,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.