Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
