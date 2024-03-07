Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

