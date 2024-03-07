Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NIE opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

