Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE NIE opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
