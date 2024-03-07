Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €16.48 ($17.91) and last traded at €16.52 ($17.96). Approximately 21,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.78 ($18.24).

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

