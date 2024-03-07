Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,998 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.17% of Warby Parker worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRBY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 552,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.61. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

