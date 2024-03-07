Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter.
Webco Industries Price Performance
WEBC traded down $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $163.00. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. Webco Industries has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $195.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30.
About Webco Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Webco Industries
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.