Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter.

WEBC traded down $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $163.00. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. Webco Industries has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $195.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

